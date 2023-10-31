Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Casey’s General Stores worth $21,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $270.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.