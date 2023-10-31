Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Gap Down to $39.92

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.92, but opened at $34.83. Catalent shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 1,633,254 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Catalent Trading Down 17.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $92,242.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $158,329. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

