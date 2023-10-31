Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Gap Down to $242.16

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $242.16, but opened at $227.65. Caterpillar shares last traded at $227.77, with a volume of 2,339,578 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,503 shares of company stock worth $8,131,970. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

