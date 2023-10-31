CAVA Group (CAVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.21 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 129,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,680. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.56. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $58.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $102,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

