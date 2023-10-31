CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Short Interest Update

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,500 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 352,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com began coverage on CBIZ in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

CBIZ Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CBZ opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. CBIZ has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $56.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.84%. CBIZ's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,091,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 218.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 20.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBIZ

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

