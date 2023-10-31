Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,137 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises approximately 2.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Cboe Global Markets worth $81,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 337.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.50. The stock had a trading volume of 713,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.01.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

