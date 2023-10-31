CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 2.0 %

CBRE stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,207,856 shares of company stock valued at $101,951,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.