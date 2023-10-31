CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Update

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of CellaVision AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of CLVSF remained flat at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91. CellaVision AB has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

