Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CLRB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,478. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
