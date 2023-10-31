Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CLRB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,478. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLRB

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.