Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 71.63% and a negative net margin of 387.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

