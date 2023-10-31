Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Celsius from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.62.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. Celsius has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $206.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.72 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $325.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,062,955.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $9,986,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,062,955.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,632 shares of company stock valued at $91,962,087 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 85.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.