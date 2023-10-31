Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $78.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,406,818.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,650 shares of company stock worth $2,259,207. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $52.92 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

