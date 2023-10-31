CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.