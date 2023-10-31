ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) PT Lowered to $38.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ChampionX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

CHX stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ChampionX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in ChampionX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

