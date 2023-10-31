Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Chegg alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Down 15.0 %

CHGG traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,605. The company has a market capitalization of $869.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.