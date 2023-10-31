Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Chegg alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHGG

Chegg Stock Performance

CHGG traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $853.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Chegg by 91.7% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.