Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

CQP stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,110,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.