Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $272.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

