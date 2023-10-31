Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Cut by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chevron by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 47,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Chevron by 14.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 9,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $143.96 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.