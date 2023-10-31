Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Up to $18.58

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $19.42. Chewy shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1,444,577 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.32.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy
Chewy Stock Up 3.1 %
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $243,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chewy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,913,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 226,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chewy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Chewy by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.