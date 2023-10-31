China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

