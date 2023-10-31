China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,553,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 30,575,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. China Power International Development has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

