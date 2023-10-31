Choreo LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $404.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day moving average of $420.98. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $303.58 and a 52 week high of $462.97. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

