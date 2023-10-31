Choreo LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Choreo LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

