Choreo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,857 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 690.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

