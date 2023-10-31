Choreo LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $143.16 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

