Choreo LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

