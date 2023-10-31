Choreo LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Choreo LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day moving average of $209.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.25.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.