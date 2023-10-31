Choreo LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,503 shares of company stock worth $8,131,970. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $242.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

