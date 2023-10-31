Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb Dividend Announcement

NYSE:CB opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.75. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock worth $4,616,367. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

