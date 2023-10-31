Claris Advisors LLC MO Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.