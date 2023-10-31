Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $13.28 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 9.2% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $13,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of DFUV opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

