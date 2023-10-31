Claris Advisors LLC MO Has $474,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $205.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.15. The stock has a market cap of $289.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.13 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

