Claris Advisors LLC MO Purchases New Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 778 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group Stock Performance
Shares of CI stock opened at $307.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.19. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The Cigna Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.
About The Cigna Group
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
