Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $32.10. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $32.84, with a volume of 45,796 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $562.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,558.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

