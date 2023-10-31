Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Target by 4.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Target by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day moving average is $131.60. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

