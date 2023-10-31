Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $565.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $569.10 and a 200-day moving average of $489.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.83.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

