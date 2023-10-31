Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,051 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

