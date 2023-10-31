Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,060,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 335.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 43,854 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $163.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

