Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $197.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $146.76 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

