Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 331 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.