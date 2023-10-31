CNA Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

CNA traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. 32,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,480. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 178.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

