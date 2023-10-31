CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.
CNA Financial Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CNA Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
About CNA Financial
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CNA Financial
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Tesla Skids 4.79% As ON Semiconductor Hits The Brakes
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.