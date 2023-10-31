Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 486,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

