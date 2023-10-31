Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $74.33. 874,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

