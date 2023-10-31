Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

