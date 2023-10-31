Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.98 million. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
COLL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 29,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $30.22.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
