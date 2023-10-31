Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Collegium Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 87.81%. The company had revenue of $135.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.98 million. On average, analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

COLL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. 29,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,481. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,308 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.