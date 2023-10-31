Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

