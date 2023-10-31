Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

CMCSA stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

