Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

